Stonington High is the No. 1 seed in the Region I boys soccer tournament, while Wheeler is the No. 3 seed in Region II.
Stonington has received a bye and will hosts No. 5 NFA or No. 6 Bacon Academy on Wednesday at a time to be determined.
Ledyard is the No. 2 seed and will play Bacon Academy or Waterford in the semifinals.
The finals are scheduled for Saturday with the higher seed hosting at a time to be determined. A consolation game will also be played on Saturday.
Wheeler will travel to No. 2 St. Bernard on Tuesday at a time to be determined in the Region II semifinals. No. 1 Norwich Tech and No. 4 New London will play in the other semifinal.
The finals and a consolation game are scheduled for Saturday at a time to be determined. The higher seed will host.
— Keith Kimberlin
