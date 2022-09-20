STONINGTON — Stonington High scored eight goals in the first half and beat New London, 9-0, in an ECC Division II boys soccer game on Tuesday.
Ryan Turner finished with two goals and an assist for the Bears. Sal Alessio contributed a goal and two assists.
Brett Caron, Connor Tavares, Quintin Phillips, Sergio DeOliviera, Sawyer Vanlew and Gustav Burke also scored.
Anders Dahl and Chase Connarummo each finished with an assist.
New London dropped to 0-1, 0-2 ECC Division II. Stonington (4-1, 2-0) next travels to Waterford on Friday for a 6 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.