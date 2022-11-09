COLCHESTER, Conn. — Bacon Academy scored two-first half goals and topped Stonington High, 2-1, in the second round of the Class M boys soccer tournament on Wednesday.
All the scoring in the match took place in the first half.
Brett Caron scored Stonington's goal with an assist from Anders Dahl.
It was the third meeting between the two schools in the last two weeks and the fourth this season. Stonington closed the regular season with a 1-0 win against the Bobcats on Oct. 27. Four days later, Stonington edged Bacon, 2-1, in the semifinals of the ECC Division I tournament.
"Always tough playing a team four times," Stonington coach Mario Costa said in a text message. "But another tight battle between both teams."
No. 6 Bacon (14-3-2) moved on to the quarterfinals where it will host No. 14 Cromwell on Friday at 2 p.m. Cromwell advanced with a 2-1 victory against No. 30 Lewis Mills on Wednesday.
Stonington finished the season 12-5-3.
— Keith Kimberlin
