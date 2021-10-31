STONINGTON — Stonington High is the No. 1 seed in the ECC Division I boys soccer tournament and will host No. 4 Fitch in the semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
No. 2 Ledyard and No. 3 Bacon Academy will meet in the other semifinal.
The title game is scheduled for Thursday at Ledyard at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
