LEDYARD — Ledyard turned back Stonington High, 6-2, in an ECC out-of-division boys soccer game Thursday night.
It was the season-opener for both teams.
Will Sawin scored both Stonington goals and Ryan Turner had an assist.
— Keith Kimberlin
