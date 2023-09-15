WATERFORD - Sal Alessio scored his fifth goal of the season for Stonington in a 2-1 loss to Waterford in the Division II opener for both teams.
Landon Pelletier assisted on the goal and Nicholas Canella made three saves for the Bears (1-1, 0-1 Division II).
Griffin Neal had both goals for the host Lancers (1-1, 1-0).
Stonington will meet Chariho for the Piver Cup championship at Stonington High School on Saturday at 8 p.m.
- Rich Zalusky
