NORWICH — Josh Lord scored a goal and assisted on another as Stonington High beat NFA, 3-1, in an ECC out-of-division boys soccer game on Tuesday.
Ryan Turner and Sal Alessio also scored for Stonington. Anders Danl and Brett Caron contributed an assist each. Caron has three assists in two games, while Turner and Alessio have each scored two goals.
NFA dropped to 1-1-1. Stonington (2-0) next hosts Ledyard on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
