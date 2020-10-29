LEBANON, Conn. — Stonington High scored two goals in the second half and topped Lyman Memorial, 3-0, Wednesday in a boys soccer game.
Stonington led 1-0 at the half when Sam Montalto converted a through ball from Ethan Allen-Fernandez with eight seconds left in the half.
"They played very well in the first half with a couple of dangerous balls. I think we were a little frustrated," Stonington coach Paul deCastro said. "But in the second half we took control."
Stonington took a 2-0 lead on a goal by Elias Dahl from about 30 yards out into the upper corner of the goal. Drew Johnson had the assist. The goal may have been the best of the year as Stonington created the opportunity with a series of quality passes, deCastro said.
J.P. Pereira scored the third goal knocking home a shot by Billy deCastro that bounced off the goalie.
Stonington (8-1) finished with 12 shots on goal and 12 corners kicks. The Bulldogs (1-5-1) had three shots and two corners.
Stonington next hosts Fitch on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
