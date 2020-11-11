STONINGTON — Sam Montalto scored three goals and assisted on two others as Stonington High defeated East Lyme, 6-0, in the Region I boys soccer tournament Wednesday.
Top-seeded Stonington will host Ledyard in the title game on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Will Sawin finished with two goals and an assist.
Montalto scored in the first 90 seconds of the game with an assist from Sawin to give the Bears an early lead.
Stonington scored twice more in the first half to increase the lead to 3-0 at halftime. Sawin scored a goal in the final minute with an assist from Montalto.
Montalto then scored 23 seconds into the second half with an assist from Billy deCastro, his second of the game, to put the Bears up 4-0.
J.P. Pereira scored Stonington's final goal with an assist by Ryan Orr.
East Lyme finished the season 3-5-1. Stonington is 11-1.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.