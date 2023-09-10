STONINGTON - Sal Alessio scored four goals, including three in the second half, as the Stonington boys soccer team advanced to the Piver Cup tournament final with a 6-0 victory Saturday night over Westerly.
Gus Burke broke a scoreless deadlock for the Bears in the 29th minute - heading in a cross from Jace Wolfradt. Landon Pelletier knocked in a loose ball in the box following a free kick in the 37th minute to make it 2-0 before
Alessio added a penalty kick in the final minute of the first half to give Stonington a 3-0 halftime lead.
Alessio scored second-half goals in the 50th, 51st and 60th minutes.
Pelletier added two assists and Michael Kennedy set up Alessio's final goal.
Westerly is 0-2.
Stonington will face Chariho for the Piver Cup championship next Saturday at 8 p.m. The Chargers edged Fitch, 2-1.
Wheeler 6, Putnam 1
NORTH STONINGTON - Harrison Avery had two goals and an assist to lift the Lions in their Eastern Connecticut Conference Division IV opener.
Wyatt Hayes added a goal and assist, Keiran Boscoe had two assists while Dave Levanto, Jack Dowery and Drew Deary all added goals for Wheeler (2-0 overall, 1-0 Division IV). which held a 18-3 shot advantage.
The Clippers fell to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in Division IV.
On Thursday, Boscoe had a goal and assist for Wheeler in a 3-1 non-league victory over Grasso Tech.
Boscoe broke a 1-1 tie with 7:08 left in the first half. Hayes assisted on the goal.
Avery added insurance 14:15 into the second half.
Wheeler travels to New London on Wednesday.
- Rich Zalusky
