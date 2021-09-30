NORTH STONINGTON — St. Bernard scored two goals in the first half and defeated Wheeler High, 3-0, in an ECC Division IV boys soccer match on Thursday.
St. Bernard scored both first-half goals within two minutes of each other.
Wheeler coach Joe Mendonca said his team had good possession at times, but could not find the back of the net.
St. Bernard is 4-1, 3-0 ECC Division IV. Wheeler dropped to 3-3, 2-1.
Wheeler next hosts Grasso Tech on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
