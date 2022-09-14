SMITHFIELD — Smithfield limited Westerly High to a goal in the final two minutes and handed the Bulldogs their first loss of the season, 2-1, in a Division II boys soccer match Wednesday night.
Jovany Santos scored the unassisted goal for Westerly. Smithfield (1-0-1, 1-0-1 Division II) scored a goal in each half for the win.
"We hit the post in the first 30 seconds of the second half and had other opportunities with the ball through the box but no one on the back post," Westerly coach Brian Williams said.
Smithfield outshot the Bulldogs, 9-7, but Westerly had six corner kicks and the Sentinels did not have any.
Westerly (2-1, 1-1) next plays at Burrillville on Friday in a 5:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.