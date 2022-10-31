WESTERLY — Tommy Serluca scored the winning goal in overtime as Westerly High downed Pilgrim, 2-1, in a preliminary round game of the Division II boys soccer tournament Monday night at Augeri Field.
Serluca converted a cross from Joe Flood with 1:45 left in the first five-minute overtime. Flood was credited with an assist.
"Joe got the ball up the line, crossed it and Serluca finished on the ground, maybe 10 yards out," Westerly coach Brian Williams said.
Williams said No. 9 Pilgrim did have an opportunity in the final 30 seconds of the second overtime with a header. But Westerly goalie Jonathan Turano made his eighth and final save of the contest to preserve the victory. Turano pushed the ball over the top of the goal.
The two teams were tied, 1-1, at the half. Matt Morrone scored the first Westerly goal 10:45 into the game, knocking in a ball that came off several deflected shots by the Bulldogs.
Williams said Westerly's back line of Brady Smith, Jack McGovern, Liam Cody and Andrew Albamonti played well for the Bulldogs.
"They held their own tonight," Williams said.
Pilgrim finished the season 6-9.
No. 8 Westerly (8-5-4) advanced to the quarterfinals on Wednesday at North Smithfield at 6:30 p.m.. The Northmen, runners-up in the Division II tournament three of the past four seasons, are the No. 1 seed after finishing 13-0-1 in the league.
— Keith Kimberlin
