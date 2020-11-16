CRANSTON — Luke Gencarella sees his role on the Westerly High boys soccer team as twofold. His job is to score goals and create opportunities.
He did plenty of both and was one of the many reasons why the Bulldogs topped Cranston West, 4-3, in the Division II quarterfinals Monday night.
Westerly, the No. 2 seed from Division II-South, travels to East Greenwich on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. semifinal contest. EG beat Cranston East, 3-0, on Monday.
Gencarella scored once, played a big role in a goal and assisted on two others for Westerly.
"We wanted it. We got a talk at halftime. We got the motivation we needed and we went out there and did it," Gencarella said.
Westerly (6-4-1) trailed 2-1 at the half, but was fortunate to only be a goal down. Cranston West (5-6-2), the No. 1 seed from Division II-Central, controlled possession by a substantial margin.
Westerly's goal, the first of the game, came when Gencarella played a cross on the ground from the right sideline. Ryan Scanapieco ran onto the ball and hammered it home. Westerly only had two shots on goal in the first half.
But the Falcons responded with two goals after that for the halftime lead.
"At halftime, I gave them a good talking to and told them their nerves can't play into the game," Westerly coach Brian Williams said. "And I told them if they didn't raise their intensity and play how they can play it would be our last half of the season."
Westerly certainly responded, scoring three goals in the first 18 minutes of the second half to take a 4-2 lead.
Gencarella was taken down in the 18-yard box in the first two minutes of the second half, resulting in a foul. Sam Elliott converted the ensuing penalty kick to tie the score, 2-2.
About six minutes later, Gencarella scored one of the best goals of the season for the Bulldogs.
Dom Lombard cleared a ball high into the air from the back. Gencarella, while battling a Falcons defender, got a head on it flicking it forward. He was still about 35 yards from goal.
"I felt the defender on my back and he actually turned to the other side of me," Gencarella said. "Once I had him turned, I knew it and I was gone."
Gencarella ran onto the ball, but the West defender was still in pursuit. Gencarella carried it down the middle of the field as West goalie Matthew Cataldi came off his line to cut down Gencarella's angle.
Gencarella then played the ball on the ground to the far left post from about 15 yards away. The ball rolled just inside the post for a goal to put the Bulldogs ahead, 3-2.
Westerly dominated the first 25 of so minutes of the second half as West struggled to get the ball past midfield.
What caused the big turnaround?
"I think it was a lot of effort," Scanapieco said. "I think people really cared a lot. We have a lot of seniors playing right now. It's their last year and they just want to put it all out there. They don't want to stop."
Scanapieco's second goal came about 18 minutes into the second half.
The play started with a Max Bertsch throw-in to Gencarella near the end line. Gencarella carried the ball to goal and fired a shot that bounced off the hands of the West keeper.
Scanapieco was able to convert from just a few yards away to make it 4-2.
"That was probably some of the best soccer we've played this season," Gencarella said of the second-half surge. "We usually don't play too well on turf, but today we figured it out."
Cranston West still made it interesting as Christopher Cavallaro's goal with about 12 minutes left made it 4-3. The score also seemed to give the Falcons some new life as they had a number of quality chances after that.
Westerly goalie Jack Healy came off his line to beat West attackers to the ball several times. Lombard also blocked a hard ball off the foot of Cavallaro.
"Our success comes through the middle," Williams said. "When we are playing hard and every tackle is hard and we contend for the 50-50 balls sooner or later we will get a chance."
Westerly will be making its first semifinal appearance since 2014 when it lost to Classical, 1-0.
