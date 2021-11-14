STONINGTON — Stonington High's Will Sawin scored a pair of goals as the Bears shut out Bacon Academy, 2-0, in the quarterfinals of the Class M tournament Saturday at Palmer Field.
Sawin's first goal came at the 32:41 mark of the first half from about 18 yards away.
His second goal was a long ball over the goalie's ahead to make it 2-0 with 30:10 left in the game. Sawin has 22 goals and 24 assists this season.
Drew Johnson had the assist on both goals.
No. 3 Stonington (19-1) outshot No. 11 Bacon, 10-2. The Bears had 10 corner kicks and the Bobcats did not have any.
Bacon finished the season 13-6. Stonington will take a 19-match winning streak into the semifinals against No. Suffield, a 1-0 winner against Joel Barlow on Saturday. The date, site and time of that game have not been finalized.
Ledyard, which beat Stonington in the first game of the season, also advanced to the semifinals with a 2-1 win against Jonathan Law. The Colonels will take on No. 12 Ellington in the semifinals.
— Keith Kimberlin
