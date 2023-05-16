WESTERLY — Drew Pietraszka scored five goals and Liam Cody finished with four goals and six assists as Westerly High beat Toll Gate, 15-4, on Tuesday at Augeri Field.
Westerly (13-1, 13-0 Division III) scored the first six goals of the game and led 8-1 at the half.
Caleb Williams scored twice. Matt Horton finished with a goal and an assist. Lance Williams, Mike Gervasini, Eric Fusaro and Aidan Morrone each scored a goal.
Pietraszka, John Sullivan and Tyler Rafferty each contributed an assist.
Toll Gate dropped to 9-4, 9-4. Westerly next hosts Smithfield on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The Sentinels have won six straight since losing to Westerly, 9-8, on April 25. Smithfield is in second place in the league with a 10-3 record.
— Keith Kimberlin
