NORTH STONINGTON — Matt Pierce scored three goals and the Wheeler High boys soccer team opened the season with a 4-0 nonleague win over Norwich Tech on Saturday.
Wheeler scored three of its goals in the second half. Johnny Anderson and Emmanuel Peterle each had assists for Wheeler.
Mike Caster scored Wheeler's remaining goal on a penalty kick.
Wheeler next hosts Lyman Memorial on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.