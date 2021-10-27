NORTH STONINGTON — Matt Pierce scored a goal in each half and the Wheeler High boys soccer team shut out Plainfield, 2-0, in an ECC Division IV game Wednesday.
Pierce scored off an assist from Grant Colsen in the first half. His second goal was unassisted. The senior has 19 goals on the season for the Lions (8-7, 6-2 Division IV).
Lions coach Joe Mendonca said the wind was "controlling the game" more than the players Wednesday.
"I told them not to put the ball in the air. You put the ball in the air and it was coming right back at you," he said. "But the kids played very well."
The Lions outshot the Panthers, 9-2, and had four corner kicks to zero for Plainfield (1-9-1, 1-4-1). Goalkeeper Deondre Bransford made two saves.
Wheeler next hosts New London on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Ken Sorensen
