PUTNAM — Matt Pierce scored five goals and the Wheeler High boys soccer team won a physical ECC Division IV game over Putnam, 5-3, on Friday.
The Clippers scored first, but Pierce scored twice in the first half, including once on a penalty kick, to give the Lions the lead for good.
"He could've scored seven goals," Wheeler coach Joe Mendonca said. "He had more opportunities. The situation on the right side, he was beating those kids pretty easy. They never adjusted to it."
Grant Colsen assisted on two of Pierce's goals.
The Lions (3-2, 2-0 Division IV) outshot Putnam, 10-7. They had four corner kicks to three for the Clippers (1-5, 1-2).
"They were very overagressive," Mendonca said. "There were a lot of fouls. We maintained our composure. We made a couple of mistakes, but overall our kids played very well."
Wheeler next hosts St. Bernard on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
