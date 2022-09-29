NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High scored a goal in each half and beat Ellis Tech, 2-1, in a nonleague boys soccer game on Thursday.
Brody Pappas scored in the first half for Wheeler tapping in a throw-in from Drew Deary on the back post.
Wyatt Hayes gave the Lions a 2-0 about seven minutes into the second half heading in a free kick by Matt Carroll.
Ellis Tech (3-2-1) scored with 10 minutes left in the contest, but could not produce the tying goal.
Jonny Anderson had three saves for Wheeler.
Wheeler (4-3-1) next travels to St. Bernard on Friday for a 3:45 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
