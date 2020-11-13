STONINGTON — Stonington High's boys soccer season came to an unexpected end Friday night due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bears were scheduled to host Ledyard in the finals of the Region I tournament on Saturday at 5 p.m.
But Stonington High athletic director Bryan Morrone said in a text message Friday night that the game would not be played because the Bears have to quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The game will not be rescheduled, either, since the fall season ends on Sunday, according to CIAC restrictions.
Stonington finished the season 11-1. Ledyard, which lost to Stonington three times during the season, finished 7-4.
— Keith Kimberlin
