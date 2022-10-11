WESTERLY — First-place North Smithfield shut out Westerly High, 2-0, in a Division II boys soccer game Tuesday night at Augeri Field.
The Northmen, coached by former Westerly soccer player Eric Korytkowski, scored a goal in each half.
Westerly hit the post on one shot. The Bulldogs had another opportunity just a yard from goal, but the Northmen goalie was able to get a foot on the ball, popping it into the air and off the crossbar.
"It was a great save," Westerly coach Brian Williams said.
North Smithfield (9-1-1, 9-0-1 Division II) outshot Westerly, 11-6. Westerly goalie Jonathan Turano made nine saves.
Westerly (5-4-2, 3-4-2) next hosts Cranston East on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
