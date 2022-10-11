WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chris Niziolek scored the game's only goal as the Chariho High boys soccer team qualified for the Division II tournament with a 1-0 victory over East Greenwich on Tuesday night.
Niziolek converted a free kick from Ethan Knowles in the first 15 minutes to give the Chargers the lead. Niziolek has four goals and four assists in the last three games for the Chargers.
Chariho (5-5-2, 5-3-2 Division II) has won four straight games and accumulated the 17 points necessary for the postseason.
"We had a lot of possession, and Jack Grissom played an outstanding game at center midfield," Chariho coach Les Ahern said. "Drew DeNoncour made a point-blank save in the second half."
DeNoncour finished with six saves for the Chargers.
East Greenwich dropped to 3-4-1, 3-4-1. Chariho next travels to Wheeler School on Friday for a nonleague game at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
