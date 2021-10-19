WOOD RIVER JCT. — Jason Nilsson scored with 9:54 left in the first half and the Chariho High boys soccer team made it stand up for 1-0 Division II win over Toll Gate on Tuesday.
Nilsson scored on a rebound of his own shot from about the 6-yard line, Chargers coach Les Ahern said.
The Chargers (7-4-3, 6-3-3 Division II) outshot the Titans, 13-3, and had a 7-1 advantage in corner kicks, but were held in check by Toll Gate's goalkeeper, Jayden Pereira, who was credited with 12 saves.
"We had a lot of opportunities, but their goalie was excellent," Ahern said. "The first half could've been 3-0. We struggled a little bit finishing but it was nice to get the three points [for the win.] It was a nerve-wracking, gut-wrenching game."
Chariho goalie Dylan Blackburn made three saves against the Titans (2-8-3, 2-8-3).
The Chargers, who have won four in a row and have a six-game unbeaten streak (5-0-1), next visit Westerly for a game with the Bulldogs on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Ken Sorensen
