WOOD RIVER JCT. — Narragansett scored three second-half goals and topped Chariho High, 3-2, in a Division II boys soccer game Wednesday night.
The Chargers (0-3, 0-2 Division II) led 2-0 at the half.
"We got lackadaisical with our man marking and didn't do a good job of denying shots and hits," Chariho coach Les Ahern said. "We've got some work to do."
Kody Poplaski and Brandon Knowles scored the Chariho goals. Will Edmunds and Liam Currier had assists.
Both teams finished with 10 shots and three corner kicks each.
Narragansett is 1-0, 1-0. Chariho next hosts Hope on Friday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
