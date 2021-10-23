GROTON — Sam Montalto converted a penalty kick in the second overtime to lift Stonington High past Fitch, 3-2, in an ECC Division I boys soccer game at Poquonnock Plains Park on Saturday.
It was Montalto's 19th goal of the season.
The two teams were tied 2-2 after Stonington's Drew Johnson scored with 16:30 left in the game. Will Sawin had the assist on the tying score.
Sawin had given the Bears a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal in the first half. Sawin has 17 goals and 17 assists this season.
The Falcons (9-4, 3-2 ECC Division I) had a five-game winning streak snapped by the Bears (12-1, 5-0).
Stonington finished with 10 shots while the Falcons had two. The Bears also had 10 corners kicks to the Falcons' two.
Stonington, which has won 12 consecutive games, next hosts East Lyme on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
