STONINGTON — Sam Montalto scored the winning goal with two minutes left in double overtime to lift Stonington High past Bacon Academy, 3-2, in a boys soccer game Wednesday night.
The play started with a long throw-in by Cole DeVoe. Billy deCastro was able to flick the ball and Montalto tapped it in inside the far post.
It was Montalto's third goal of the game and 15th of the season.
"They had some dangerous players going forward that put some pressure on our backs," Stonington coach Paul deCastro said. "We struggled to connect passes. They took us out of our game.
The game was tied 1-1 at the half and 2-2 after regulation. Neither team scored in the first 10-minute overtime period.
DeVoe also had an assist. Stonington (6-1) had eight shots and 10 corner kicks. Bacon fell to 1-5.
Stonington next hosts Waterford on Saturday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.