LEDYARD — Sam Montalto scored three goals and the Stonington High boys soccer team opened the season with a win against Ledyard, 4-0, Thursday.
Montalto scored a pair of goals in the first half as the Bears built a 2-0 lead.
Billy deCastro had a goal and an assist. Will Sawin also contributed an assist.
"In the first half, we were up 2-0 and we were sort of lucky," Stonington coach Paul deCastro said. "They made a mistake and Sam scored with three seconds left in the half. In the second half, we made some adjustments and played really, really well.
"We scored two goals right away in the second half. Brandon Tavares played his first game in goal and looked comfortable."
Tavares faced five Ledyard shots and finished with three saves. Stonington had 13 shots and eight corner kicks.
Stonington next travels to Waterford on Saturday for an 11 a.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
