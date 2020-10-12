LEDYARD — Sam Montalto scored two goals and Will Sawin assisted on both of them as Stonington High downed Ledyard, 3-1, in an ECC boys soccer match Monday.
Sawin scored a goal in the first half with an assist from Ethan-Allen Fernandez. Montalto scored both of his goals in the second half.
Stonington was coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to Fitch on Saturday that ended a 24-match unbeaten streak for the Bears.
"It was a good bounce-back game. We played better and we corrected some things from the Fitch game," Stonington coach Paul deCastro said. "It was good to get back on the field after a tough game on Saturday."
Ledyard (2-1) scored on a free kick with about six minutes remaining.
Stonington (4-1) will host Fitch in a rematch on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Bears were originally scheduled to play NFA on Saturday, and Fitch was slated to face East Lyme. But NFA and East Lyme postponed those games due to the pandemic.
— Keith Kimberlin
