EAST LYME — Cole DeVoe scored the winning goal and Sam Montalto is now tied for first on the career scoring list as Stonington High beat East Lyme, 2-1, in a boys soccer game Wednesday night.
Montalto, a junior, scored Stonington's first goal in the second half converting a through ball from Will Sawin. It was his 19th goal of the season and the 63rd of his career. Montalto is now tied with Joey Ponte for the top spot on the school's career scoring list.
DeVoe converted a throw-in from Owen Lindennmayer with about 20 minutes left for the go-ahead goal.
"Cole whipped the ball into the box and it looked like a pass, but he hit it so hard it went into the far corner," Stonington coach Paul deCastro said.
East Lyme dropped to 2-4-1. Stonington (9-1) next hosts Ledyard on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.