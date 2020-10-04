WATEFORD — Sam Montalto scored three goals and Stonington High defeated Waterford, 4-2, in a boys soccer game Saturday.
Montalto, a junior, has six goals in two games this season and 50 for his career.
Will Sawin contributed a goal and an assist, and Billy deCastro had an assist.
Stonington (2-0), which led 1-0 at the half, scored twice in the first three minutes of the second half to take a 3-0 lead. But Waterford (1-1) responded and pulled within a goal at 3-2 with six minutes remaining.
A few minutes later, Montalto scored his final goal with an assist from Sawin.
Stonington's Wynn Hammond broke his collarbone and his status for the rest of the season is uncertain.
Stonington outshot Waterford, 12-6. Stonington next hosts Lyman Memorial on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
