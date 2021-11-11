STONINGTON — Stonington High's Sam Montalto scored three goals including the 100th of his career in a 4-0 win against Plainville in the second round of the Class M boys soccer tournament on Thursday at Palmer Field.
Montalto's 100th goal came at the 30:30 mark of the second half off a ball from Will Swain. He later scored off a rebound with 16:35 left in the game for his 101st goal.
Montalto, who missed the first three games of the season due to an injury, has 32 goals and nine assist this season. He surpassed Joey Ponte as the all-time leading scorer in school history last season. Ponte,who graduated in 1989, scored 63 goals in his career.
Sawin finished with two assists and scored Stonington's other goal. Billy deCastro assisted on Sawin's goal.
No. 3 Stonington (18-1) finished with 10 shots on goal, while No. 19 Plainville (9-7-2) had two. The Bears had six corners kicks and the Blue Devils two.
Stonington will next host Bacon Academy on Saturday at noon. The No. 11 Bobcats beat No. 6 Weston in penalty kicks on Thursday.
Stonington beat Bacon Academy, 3-0, on Sept. 21.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.