NORTH STONINGTON — Lyman Memorial scored four goals in the first 20 minutes and beat Wheeler High, 5-1, in an ECC out-of-division boys soccer match on Tuesday.
Matt Pierce scored Wheeler's goal in the second half with an assist from Jack Dowrey.
Lyman Memorial is 1-2. Wheeler (1-1) next hosts Tourtellotte on Friday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
