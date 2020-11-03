NORTH STONINGTON — Max Seeley's wind-blown goal lifted the Wheeler High School boys soccer team over New London, 1-0, on Monday.
About 20 minutes into the second half, Seeley fired from about 30 yards out and the wind got ahold of the ball, Wheeler coach Joe Mendoca said. New London's goalie misjudged the ball, which hit off the post before going into the net.
The Lions finished with edges in shots, 10-8, and corner kicks, 4-3. Goalie Matt Ryan made four saves.
Wheeler (4-3-1) next awaits the pairings for the ECC's postseason tournament.
"It was good for the kids, good for us," Mendoca said of pandemic-shortened season. We've gotten stronger as we went on, and we have good form overall."
— Ken Sorensen
