NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High is the No. 25 seed in the Class S boys soccer tournament and will take to the road for its first-round game on Monday.
The Lions will face Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy at 2 p.m.
Seedings are based on regular-season records. HMTCA was 11-5; Wheeler, 6-8-2.
The winner will play No. 9 Coventry or No. 24 East Granby in the second round on Wednesday.
Oxford (16-0) is the No. 1 seed.
— Keith Kimberlin
