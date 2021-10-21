NORTH STONINGTON — Matt Pierce had two goals and one assist and the Wheeler High boys soccer team defeated Putnam, 3-1, in an ECC Division IV game Wednesday.
The Lions (7-6, 5-1 Division IV) have won three of their last four games.
Drew Deary added a goal, and Grant Colsen and Jonny Anderson each contributed an assist.
The Lions led 2-0 at the half. They finished with advantages in shots, 11-2, and corner kicks, 1-0, against the Clippers (2-9-1, 2-4-1).
"The big key was it was Senior Day," coach Joe Mendonca said. "The second thing is we qualified for the [Class S] state tournament.
"Overall, the kids played well. The kids played hard. The big thing is we needed to win today to advance to states. This is three in a row for our seniors making states."
Wheeler next plays at St. Bernard on Friday at 3:45 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
