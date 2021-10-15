THOMPSON, Conn. — Wheeler High scored all four of its goals in the first half en route to a 4-2 ECC Division IV boys soccer victory over winless Tourtellotte on Friday.
Matt Pierce, Keiran Boscoe, Emmanuel Paterle and Harrison Avery each scored goals for the Lions (6-5, 4-1 Division IV). Grant Colsen added an assist.
Wheeler led 4-1 at halftime.
"We came out and started quick, then we struggled a little bit in the second half," coach Joe Mendonca said. "But, overall, we did pretty well. It's a win, and we're one step closer to [qualifying for] states."
The Lions finished with advantages in shots, 8-5, and corner kicks, 5-2, over the Tigers (0-11, 0-6). Goalie Deondre Bransford was credited with three saves.
Wheeler next plays at Griswold on Monday at 3:45 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
