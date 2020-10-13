NEW LONDON — Matt Pierce had two goals and an assist and the Wheeler High boys soccer team defeated New London, 4-3, in an ECC game on a rainy Tuesday afternoon.
Keiran Boscoe and Michael Caster each added goals for the Lions (2-2). Goalie Matt Ryan made five saves.
Wheeler, which outshot New London 9-6, led 4-2 before the Whalers (1-3) scored on a penalty kick with about 22 minutes left in the contest.
The Lions next host Montville on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
— Ken Sorensen
