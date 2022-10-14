NORTH STONINGTON — Owen Foberg scored a pair of goals and Wheeler High shut out winless Tourtellotte, 4-0, in an ECC Division IV boys soccer game on Friday.
Jack Dowrey added a goal and an assist for the Lions (5-5-2, 2-2-1 Division IV). Matt Carroll scored Wheeler's remaining goal. Kieran Boscoe and Brody Pappas both had assists.
Wheeler finished with 12 shots and six corners kicks.
Tourtellotte dropped to 0-11-1, 0-4-1. Wheeler next travels to Putnam on Wednesday for a 4 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
