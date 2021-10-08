PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Matt Pierce had one goal and one assist, and the Wheeler High boys soccer team blanked Plainfield, 2-0, in an ECC Division IV game Friday.
Wheeler, 5-5 overall, improved to 3-1 in the division with its victory.
David Levanto added a goal for the Lions, and Jonny Anderson had one assist. Goalkeeper Deondre Bransford made one save.
The Panthers fell to 1-7-1, 1-2-1.
Wheeler next plays at Tourtellotte on Friday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
