NORTH STONINGTON — Griswold scored three first-half goals and went on to defeat Wheeler High, 4-0, in an ECC out-of-division boys soccer game Monday.
The Wolverines (9-2-1) are 5-1-1 over their last seven games with five shutouts.
Griswold finished with a 10-5 shots advantage and had four corner kicks to the Lions' one.
The Lions (6-6) next host Putnam on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
