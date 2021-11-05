NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High is the No. 22 seed in the Class S boys soccer tournament and will take to the road for the opening round on Tuesday.
The Lions will travel to No. 11 Coventry (11-5), which plays in the North Central Connecticut Conference. Wheeler finished 8-8 in the regular season.
Seedings are based on regular-season records.
The winner will play No. 6 Somers or No. 27 East Granby on Thursday with the higher seed hosting the game.
Holy Cross (14-0-2) is the top seed.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.