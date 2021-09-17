NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High opened its ECC Division IV boys soccer schedule with a lopsided 6-2 win over Tourtellotte on Friday.
Mike Caster led the Lions (2-1, 1-0 D-IV) with three goals. Matt Pierce and Tim Robarge added a goal each, and Keiran Boscoe, Jon Anderson and Matt Carroll chipped in one assist apiece.
The Lions outshot the Tigers, 13-4.
Wheeler next plays at Killingly on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
