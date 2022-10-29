WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Windham scored two goals in each half and shut out Wheeler High, 4-0, in the boys soccer regular-season finale for both teams Saturday.
The Lions played the game with just 12 players, leaving them with just one substitute.
Windham improved to 14-1-1. Wheeler (6-8-2) awaits the Class S state tournament pairings that will be announced later this week.
— Keith Kimberlin
