NORTH STONINGTON — Griswold scored three times in the second half and defeated Wheeler High, 3-0, in an ECC out-of-division boys soccer game Monday.
The Wolverines (5-0-1) are unbeaten in six games.
Griswold finished with edges in shots, 7-4, and corner kicks, 4-1, over Wheeler (4-4).
"It was a good first half. The kids played very well," Lions coach Joe Mendonca said. "I think we just got a little tired."
Wheeler next plays at New London on Wednesday at 4:45 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
