NORTH STONINGTON — New London scored the winning goal four minutes into overtime to top Wheeler High, 6-5, in an ECC out-of-division boys soccer game on Saturday.
The game was tied 5-5 at the end of regulation.
Matt Pierce finished with two goals and an assist for Wheeler. Jonny Anderson contributed a goal and two assists, and Harrison Avery and Mike Caster scored a goal each.
Wheeler was missing several players due to injuries and other reasons, coach Joe Mendonca said. Another player was injured in the game and the Lions were down to 12 players at one point.
"The kids worked hard. Overall, it was a good game," Mendoca said.
New London is 12-4. It was the regular-season finale for Wheeler (8-8). Mendonca said the Lions will next play in the ECC Division II tournament on Tuesday. The opponent has not been determined.
— Keith Kimberlin
