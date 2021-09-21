KILLINGLY — The Wheeler High boys soccer team scored first, but Killingly tied the ECC out-of-division game in the second half then won it, 2-1, in the second overtime period Tuesday night.
Jonny Anderson scored on an assist from Matt Pierce to give the Lions (2-2) the early lead. Killingly (3-2) tied it with about 20 minutes to go in the second half.
"We had chances to score to take the lead, but their keeper made some great saves," Wheeler coach Joe Mendonca said. "Overall, it was a good game. The kids played very hard. It was a game we should've won."
After a scoreless first 10-minute overtime period, Killingly won it with about three minutes to go in the second OT.
"We had the better chances. We just got tired and they scored and that was it," Mendonca added, noting he was missing two starters.
Both teams finished with eight shots. The Lions had the edge in corner kicks, 3-2.
Wheeler next plays at Putnam on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
