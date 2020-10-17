MONTVILLE — Undefeated Montville scored a goal in each half and beat Wheeler, 2-0, in an ECC out-of-division game Saturday.
The Indians (6-0) scored their second goal with three minutes remaining in the game. They defeated Wheeler 8-0 on Oct. 7.
"It was a great game overall," Lions coach Joe Mendoca said. "The kids played very well."
Goalie Matt Ryan made six saves for Wheeler (2-3).
The Lions next host Grasso Tech on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.