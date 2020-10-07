MONTVILLE — Unbeaten Montville scored four goals in each half and beat Wheeler High, 8-0, in a boys soccer game Wednesday.
The game was delayed for a time by a lightning storm. Montville moved to 3-0, while Wheeler dropped to 1-2.
The Lions next travel to New London on Saturday for an 11 a.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
