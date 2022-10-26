PLAINFIELD — Wheeler High lost on a late goal for the second straight game Wednesday, falling to Plainfield, 2-1, in an ECC Division IV boys soccer game.
The Panthers (7-7-1, 5-3 Division IV) scored with a little over four minutes to go in regulation, and the Lions (6-7-2, 3-4-1) were unable to get the equalizer.
On Saturday, the Lions lost to St. Bernard, 3-2, on a goal with three minutes remaining.
"It's frustrating," coach Joe Mendonca said. "Overall we have a lot of young kids and we have some injuries. When you have five freshmen playing and you lose eight seniors from the year before, it is what it is. We stayed in the game, we played all the way to the end and we did have our chances in the end. But luck will come our way."
Wheeler's Matt Carroll scored on an assist from Keiran Boscoe midway through the second half to tie the game at 1. It was Carroll's team-leading fourth goal of the season.
Plainfield finished with a 7-2 advantage in shots. Wheeler had the edge in corner kicks, 6-4.
Wheeler next plays at Windham in its regular-season finale on Saturday at 2 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
